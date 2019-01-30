Home Cities Bengaluru

Commuters fume as snag disrupts Bengaluru Metro train services for an hour

Published: 30th January 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technical snag hit Metro services hard on Tuesday morning. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had to cancel four trips on Purple Line, and train services were affected for one hour from about 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Disruption in Metro services caught passengers completely unawares.

“It took almost half an hour for me to reach Vidhana Soudha Station from Kempegowda Station. Generally, it takes hardly six to eight minutes. The screen displayed inside the train attributed the delay to technical reason,’’ said Ramachandra, a commuter.

Suryanarayana, another commuter told The New Indian Express that the train at Kempegowda Station was stopped for more than 20 minutes. “When it moved from there, it was almost crawling.”

“Major technical problem today. Slower than a passenger train, from Hosahalli station to Trinity 40 minutes, normally it takes around 18 minutes. No 6 coach trains in service today, as far as I know, no prior information provided at the stations about this delay/problem (SIC),’’ tweeted Siddhu Koujalagi, a senior marketing manager.

A release issued by the BMRCL later stated that due to technical snag at MG Road station at 11.24 am, trains running between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli stations were regulated with restricted speeds for period ranging from five to 20 minutes. Normal train services were restored as per the schedule at 12.25 pm.  

Over the nature of snag, BMRCL Chief Public Relations officer B L Yashwant Chauhan only said, “There was an issue with communication to operation control unit.”

