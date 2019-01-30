Home Cities Bengaluru

Halasuru residents plan community meet-up

The residents also used the occasion to highlight issues in the area in front of the corporator.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 06:59 AM

Residents complained about the lake, which needs to be cleaned regularly

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Halasuru organised their first community interaction recently and used the occasion to highlight their issues in front of officials, all of whom had been invited to participate in the festivities.

The meet-up, which was held last Saturday, focused on the theme of giving back to the authorities for performing their duties. Residents held a formal flag hoisting ceremony in the morning before proceeding to felicitate caretakers for their services and presenting them with sweets. The local BBMP corporator Mamata Saravana, caretakers of Ulsoor lake and traffic constables of the area were present among other officials.

Speaking to City Express, president of the Halasuru Lake Residents Welfare Association (HRWA), Mahender Jain termed the event a ‘happy occasion’. A senior citizen who has been residing in the area since 1948, Machender Pishe was felicitated as well during the function. “The day was about people coming together to actively participate in community building. Civic duty starts from one’s home,” Pishe said.

The residents also used the occasion to highlight issues in the area in front of the corporator. They also discussed initiatives that residents had been taking up to beautify the lake and ensure better living conditions around it. “The residents have mentioned that the Kalyani and the lake will need to be cleaned regularly. We had started it two months ago. The problem is that senior officials are not responding to us and the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is still not functioning. There is work to do and we are happy that the residents are participating along with us,” said Saravana.

After the first such meet-up, future endeavours will involve the children of the community in caring for Halasuru as well. According to lake caretaker Saritha, who was felicitated at the event, workers generally found it hard to mingle and these kind of events were a welcome change. “We just come, do our job and then leave. This is the first time we are meeting the residents personally. We are happy that they are seeing our efforts,” she said.  The celebration started at 8.30 am beside the lake and ended with interactions between workers and residents.

