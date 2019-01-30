LED bulbs to light up Bengaluru as BBMP expects Karnataka government's approval soon

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City streets are all set to brighten up with the installation of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs, that is due to be installed in March. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has sent the finalised bid to the government for its approval, expects the project to be approved by the state cabinet, in a meeting scheduled week.

The BBMP wants to replace 4.7 lakh streetlights with LED bulbs under an energy saving initiative.

According to BBMP, the city already has about 10,000 LED bulbs installed. The city has 4,70,648 street lamps, for which the BBMP is paying an estimated Rs 12 crore towards electricity bills every month and around Rs 140 crore per year.

However, according to official figures, the amount is much higher and around Rs 200 crore is paid every year to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), which includes costs of maintenance of these street lights. With this move, the BBMP wants to save Rs 3.5 crore in power bills every month.

The project is being implemented under the design-build-finance-operate (DBFO) model, and the BBMP will not invest any amount for its implementation. Moreover, the new lights would need no maintenance for seven years. Centralised control rooms will also help the civic body monitor LED street lamps.

The replacement for all 4.6 lakh streetlights in the city will take 30 months, and the company will install and maintain these LED bulbs for 10 years before handing it over to the BBMP.

Speaking to TNIE, Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects) BBMP said, “Along with these installations, the height and level of all these electric poles will be aligned to provide better brightness,” he said.