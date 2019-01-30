Metro line to KR Puram Karnataka government’s green signal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has given administrative approval for implementation of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Metro line from Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram at a revised estimated cost of Rs 5,994.90 crore. If all goes as per plan, the train should be operational by December 2023. Pre-project

activities may be over by March 2020. This route will be a part of the Phase-2A of Metro project.

Earlier, the estimated cost of the project was Rs 4,202 crore. The estimated land cost has escalated to Rs 559.10 crore from Rs 173.33 crore (change of 223 per cent), which is the prime reason for an increase in the overall estimated cost.

The land cost has increased on account of a larger requirement of private lands for stations and due to higher guidance value.

Also, land requirement for the project is much higher than the estimation in the DPR, to facilitate integration with BMTC services with a six-metre service road at 12 stations out of total 13 stations. This will also serve a fire service road.

The existing depot at Baiyappanahalli meant for Phase-1 East-West line will be assigned to Phase-2A ORR line. A new depot at Kadugodi will be established to service the extended East-West line up to Whitefield. As a result, the cost of the new depot at Kadugodi will be assigned to Phase-2A.

As the East-West line from Kengeri to Whitefield is going to be a longer Metro line with 42 kilometres length and likely to get the highest ridership, the capacity at Kadugodi depot has to be much larger than what was envisaged earlier.

With the government clearing the decks for the project, the BMRCL can now give momentum to the project by taking up the same with the Central government.

The approval includes seeking funds from Central government under the equity sharing joint venture model envisaged in the Metro Policy 2017 and taking up land acquisition and shifting of utilities.