Over 4,000 women march to Bengaluru, seeking ban on liquor

BENGALURU: More than 4000 women, who arrived in the city on Tuesday evening, after marching for close to 205 kilometers, started proceeding towards the Vidhana Soudha from Malleshwaram on Wednesday morning. They are demanding a ban on liquor and were hopeful of getting to meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday.

However, police blocked their advance near Freedom park and they were stopped from proceeding any further. The resulting confusion led to the complete blocking of Sheshadri road where commuters were stuck in traffic jams.

The women reached the city after a long and gruelling march in which several of them suffered from swollen legs and other ailments. Policemen could be seen asking them to stop their march near Freedom park and around 150 policemen were deputed for security. When Kumaraswamy was CM in 2006, he had banned country liquor and single digit lottery in Karnataka and the women are hopeful that he would listen to their representation this time.