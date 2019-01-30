Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 4,000 women march to Bengaluru, seeking ban on liquor

When Kumaraswamy was CM in 2006, he had banned country liquor and single digit lottery in Karnataka and the women are hopeful that he would listen to their representation this time. 

Published: 30th January 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor ban

BENGALURU: More than 4000 women, who arrived in the city on Tuesday evening, after marching for close to 205 kilometers, started proceeding towards the Vidhana Soudha from Malleshwaram on Wednesday morning. They are demanding a ban on liquor and were hopeful of getting to meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday. 

However, police blocked their advance near Freedom park and they were stopped from proceeding any further. The resulting confusion led to the complete blocking of Sheshadri road where commuters were stuck in traffic jams. 

The women reached the city after a long and gruelling march in which several of them suffered from swollen legs and other ailments. Policemen could be seen asking them to stop their march near Freedom park and around 150 policemen were deputed for security. When Kumaraswamy was CM in 2006, he had banned country liquor and single digit lottery in Karnataka and the women are hopeful that he would listen to their representation this time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
liquor ban HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp