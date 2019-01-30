Home Cities Bengaluru

Pathway through Sompura lake bed leaves locals worried

Last year, residents had written to the local Panchayat office as they had observed the path being used by trucks carrying construction material for the apartment project.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers alleged that the path had been widened to allow vehicles. | Express News Service

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mud pathway, which has been existing for some years, through the middle of the dried-up Sompura lake in Anekal taluk, has residents around the lake worried, the reason being the construction of an apartment block for which the pathway plays the role of an access road.

The once thriving 35-acre lake has been a dried up and barren piece of land for the past two-three years leading to villagers of nearby Sompura using a mud path through the lake bed to access their village.

While the path itself falls foul of court-mandated rules not permitting construction within the buffer zone of a lake, residents are now worried that the path could be upgraded to a proper tarred road should the apartment block see buyers moving in.

Last year, residents had written to the local Panchayat office as they had observed the path being used by trucks carrying construction material for the apartment project. The path, which was sufficient for villagers to walk through, had also been widened to allow vehicles, they alleged.

“We have been fighting for this cause for a year now, we would like to spread awareness about the issue to ensure that anyone who moves into the apartment block, follows the court order and does not use the path as an access road,” said Deepanjali Naik, a member of Voice of Sarjapura, a resident welfare association.

Another member added that they had complained to the authorities of Yamare Panchayat but the path continued to remain unblocked.

“The lake has been killed in the past few years. It was filled with water just a few years ago and now since last year, we have observed debris being dumped there as well,” he said.

T Panchayat Development Officer for Anekal Taluk said, “Farmers in the area use the path, that is not encroachment. We cannot stop them.”He added that in case there was any plan to construct a road, the authorities would not allow it.

