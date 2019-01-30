Home Cities Bengaluru

PU student stabs classmate to death in Bengaluru college

Preliminary probe has revealed that both Dayasagar and Rakshith were friends with the same girl studying in the college.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a ghastly incident, a 19-year-old second PU student was stabbed to death by another student over sending messages to a girl in his class. The incident took place in the premises of Soundarya PU College in Bagalagunte police station limits on Wednesday morning. The police have detained three students in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Dayasagar. The accused Rakshith (19) and two of his friends have been detained by the police. Both were Second PU (Commerce) students.

Police said that the incident took place around 9 am when the students came to the college. It is said that there was an altercation between Dayasagar and Rakshith, following with the accused stabbed Dayasagar. The college staff rushed him to a hospital immediately but he was declared brought dead.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that both Dayasagar and Rakshith were friends with the same girl studying in the college. Both had warned each other to stay away from the girl. There were frequent fights between the two over the same matter. Dayasagar had allegedly assaulted Rakshith a week ago. On Wednesday morning, Rakshith questioned Dayasagar for sending messages to the girl and stabbed him to death,” the police said.

The college authorities said that the incident took place in the toilet and they were not aware how and why Rakshith brought a knife to the college. The father of the deceased is said to be working as a driver in the same college from the last few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soundarya PU College Bagalagunte police student stabbed Bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp