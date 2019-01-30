PU student stabs classmate to death in Bengaluru college

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a ghastly incident, a 19-year-old second PU student was stabbed to death by another student over sending messages to a girl in his class. The incident took place in the premises of Soundarya PU College in Bagalagunte police station limits on Wednesday morning. The police have detained three students in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Dayasagar. The accused Rakshith (19) and two of his friends have been detained by the police. Both were Second PU (Commerce) students.

Police said that the incident took place around 9 am when the students came to the college. It is said that there was an altercation between Dayasagar and Rakshith, following with the accused stabbed Dayasagar. The college staff rushed him to a hospital immediately but he was declared brought dead.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that both Dayasagar and Rakshith were friends with the same girl studying in the college. Both had warned each other to stay away from the girl. There were frequent fights between the two over the same matter. Dayasagar had allegedly assaulted Rakshith a week ago. On Wednesday morning, Rakshith questioned Dayasagar for sending messages to the girl and stabbed him to death,” the police said.

The college authorities said that the incident took place in the toilet and they were not aware how and why Rakshith brought a knife to the college. The father of the deceased is said to be working as a driver in the same college from the last few years.