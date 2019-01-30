Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain spells trouble for HBR layout

The coming monsoon might be a welcome respite from the summer heat for many in the city but for residents of HBR layout 3rd block, the rains promise nothing but trouble.

Published: 30th January 2019

According to a BBMP official, clearing the drain will take four months

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coming monsoon might be a welcome respite from the summer heat for many in the city but for residents of HBR layout 3rd block, the rains promise nothing but trouble. With a storm water drain that runs through their area being blocked by solid waste and sewage that is regularly pumped through it, the rains will bring only misery and flooding, locals say. The area’s resident welfare association (RWA) has been trying hard to bring the issue to the notice of authorities to get them to find a solution soon.

In the meantime, to help the civic agencies act on the matter, residents have taken the step of identifying by themselves, three different locations from where sewage is let into the drain. The same has been brought to the attention of officials several times, but no action has been taken so far. The fence that surrounds the SWD is in a poor condition and has been broken in several areas, leading to indiscriminate dumping of garbage in some spots.

Speaking to City Express, George KX, the president of the HBR Layout Residents Welfare Association, said, “The side drains and the shoulder drains which join the storm water drain have not been cleaned. During rains, water floods the roads in the area regularly.” Another resident, C Prabhakaran, who is the general secretary of the HBR association, also said that the garbage was being thrown into the SWD as collection was not regular in the area.

“Waste by commercial operators is found dumped everywhere. The collection schedule is also not regular in the area. Our requests for segregation bins have also not been head by the BBMP,” he said. While waste collection is something that the BBMP is willing to act on immediately, according to officials, the storm water drain will take longer to fix.

Randeep D, special commissioner for solid waste management with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that the waste would be cleared within two days. “We will also ensure that garbage collection takes place regularly in HBR layout,” he said. Hemanth Kumar, the executive engineer with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in Hebbal, however, said due to work being started elsewhere on a pipeline, the work of clearing the drain and dealing with the sewage could take at least another four months to be completed.

