Supercop BP Nagaraju transferred, Bengaluru residents shattered

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since BP Nagaraju became a circle inspector in Kumaraswamy traffic police station limits in 2017, residents of Kanakapura, Banashankari and surrounding areas found their traffic woes getting resolved swiftly.

Not only did he do the job of a traffic cop, but he also went out of his way to fix potholes, pressured Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) engineers to fix bad roads and threatened to take action if they failed to do the job.

On Monday, the residents were in for a shock as he was transferred from his post. The citizens under the banner of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) are not ready to give up, however, and plan to conduct a protest to ensure he is brought back.

“Thirty-five Resident Welfare Associations in these areas have come together to fight against his transfer. Previously, the road between Banashankari bus stand towards NICE road saw terrible lane discipline, pedestrian and vehicle accidents alike. The 9 km stretch used to take one-and-a-half hours to cross,” lamented VK Srivatsa, a resident of Balaji layout.

“When Nagaraju took his post in November 2017, he closed half of the 50 U-turns on one road, went out of his way to do BBMP’s job of fixing potholes using wet mix and brought in road dividers. He formed a WhatsApp group with residents and asked us to constantly appraise him of traffic problems in Kanakapura road,” shared Srivatsa.

When residents heard of his possible transfer two weeks ago, they began meeting and contacting various officials to stop the transfer.

Chaithanya Subrahmanya, a resident of Nagegowdanapalya said, “He was honest, dedicated, friendly and a rare find. We are hurt that we are losing his service. Instead of encouraging officers like him through awards, they are demotivating him by untimely transfers. It had been just over a year, since he joined us. We feel helpless that despite our campaigns, he was transferred.”

His honesty and promptness left residents happy. They told CE, that he was available 24/7 to attend public grievances. One could never find him inside the station because he was always out on the roads doing his job.

Recalling an incident where he helped them, Chaithanya said,” There was a mechanic shop that would put nails on the road near our apartment, so vehicles would get their tyres punctured and be forced to use the shop’s business. When we alerted him, he came with a few constables, removed the nails and warned the mechanic shop owner. Since then, we have had no trouble on that road.”

“He sent notices to BMRCL and BBMP engineers because metro construction destroyed the roads entirely. He threatened to take action, if they did not fix it. We have been fighting for the last 15 days and were upset when we learnt of his transfer on Monday. We have been messaging, tweeting and met with police commissioner, additional police commissioner of traffic and MLA ST Somashekar for the last 15 days,” Srivatsa added.

Residents allege that political pressure led to his transfer. Nagaraju was responsible for helping remove a major black spot near Sarakki signal, closed unnecessary median gaps that were present every 200 metres and deployed more traffic cops where needed.