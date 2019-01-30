Video of Bengaluru cop attacking women draws criticism from retired police officers and activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The video footage of an ASI attacking a woman has evoked sharp criticism from retired police officers and activists, who say such acts bring a bad name to the department.

BB Ashok Kumar, a retired police officer, told The New Indian Express, “I was shocked to see the video of the policeman in mufti attacking a woman after pushing her out. It was really inhuman. Even if it was a peculiar case, women personnel could have been used to send them out when they created ruckus at the station. The police department has taken action against him. It was not necessary to dismiss him as he reacted according to the situation, with the woman also trying to push an on-duty pregnant police constable. The public should also respect the law. There is a provision that minimum force can be used when people try to become violent in the police station.”

Jyothi A, president of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), said, “The atrocious behaviour of the police is highly condemnable. The feudal, patriarchal and arrogant mindset of the ASI is evident as he manhandles and drives the woman out of the station. He should be punished for the offence he has committed against the woman. Further, senior police officers should take suo motto case to arrest him under appropriate sections.”