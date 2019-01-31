Home Cities Bengaluru

Abandoned vehicles in Bengaluru continue to raise motorists’ hackles

Malleswaram residents have also seen seized abandoned vehicles being parked at the underpass by the traffic police due to lack of space.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vehicles abandoned on city streets by their owners for various reasons, continue to remain a threat for motorists as well as residents who say that the traffic police seems to have done little since a promise a few months ago to rid the city of these decrepit hazards.

According to officials, this is because they are still trying to hunt for the owners of the vehicles.

In the meantime, several residents CE spoke to said that they have personally observed vehicles abandoned right in front of their houses for years and are furious that no action has been taken by the city’s traffic police, who are forced to store them at their police stations for the time being.

“Almost all police stations have abandoned vehicles around them - some of them occupying public space too,” said Raj Dugar, a resident of Vasanth Nagar. Another resident M Suresh Prabhu questions why no action is being taken if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given this much land to the city police.

“We have vehicles parked in our area since 2015.  The police come and see but take no action due to lack of space,” said Suresh Prakash, a resident of Ranka Colony.

Malleswaram residents have also seen seized abandoned vehicles being parked at the underpass by the traffic police due to lack of space.
 
Not enough space despite allotted land

Last year in November, five acres of land along with an additional 13 acres of land were promised by BBMP to the city police.

The 13 acres of land is situated in Bingipura near Anekal while the two acres is near Uttarahalli in South division and a three-acre plot of land near Nelamangala from the revenue department which was converted into a vehicle yard.

While the land in Bingipura has been levelled, no vehicles have been moved there yet.

At two police stations -  Uttarahalli, and Nelamangala, the inspectors were unaware of any such land being sanctioned by the BBMP as a vehicle garage.

However, an official at the Bannerghatta police station which oversees Bingipura says that the 13 acres of land is not being used.

“The land has just been leveled and cleared but not been used so far. As of now, abandoned vehicles are parked around the station,” said an official from the station.

According to deputy commissioner of police, traffic (east) KV Jagadeesh, traffic cops are now busy verifying the owners of the vehicle to impose fines on them. However, he admits that despite space allotted for seized vehicles, it is just not enough.

“There is a lack of space as of now and the seized vehicles are either kept around the traffic police stations or in other divisions,” Jagadeesh said. However, he was unaware if the allotted lands are being used to their full extent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp