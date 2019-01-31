Abandoned vehicles in Bengaluru continue to raise motorists’ hackles

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vehicles abandoned on city streets by their owners for various reasons, continue to remain a threat for motorists as well as residents who say that the traffic police seems to have done little since a promise a few months ago to rid the city of these decrepit hazards.

According to officials, this is because they are still trying to hunt for the owners of the vehicles.

In the meantime, several residents CE spoke to said that they have personally observed vehicles abandoned right in front of their houses for years and are furious that no action has been taken by the city’s traffic police, who are forced to store them at their police stations for the time being.

“Almost all police stations have abandoned vehicles around them - some of them occupying public space too,” said Raj Dugar, a resident of Vasanth Nagar. Another resident M Suresh Prabhu questions why no action is being taken if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given this much land to the city police.

“We have vehicles parked in our area since 2015. The police come and see but take no action due to lack of space,” said Suresh Prakash, a resident of Ranka Colony.

Malleswaram residents have also seen seized abandoned vehicles being parked at the underpass by the traffic police due to lack of space.



Not enough space despite allotted land

Last year in November, five acres of land along with an additional 13 acres of land were promised by BBMP to the city police.

The 13 acres of land is situated in Bingipura near Anekal while the two acres is near Uttarahalli in South division and a three-acre plot of land near Nelamangala from the revenue department which was converted into a vehicle yard.

While the land in Bingipura has been levelled, no vehicles have been moved there yet.

At two police stations - Uttarahalli, and Nelamangala, the inspectors were unaware of any such land being sanctioned by the BBMP as a vehicle garage.

However, an official at the Bannerghatta police station which oversees Bingipura says that the 13 acres of land is not being used.

“The land has just been leveled and cleared but not been used so far. As of now, abandoned vehicles are parked around the station,” said an official from the station.

According to deputy commissioner of police, traffic (east) KV Jagadeesh, traffic cops are now busy verifying the owners of the vehicle to impose fines on them. However, he admits that despite space allotted for seized vehicles, it is just not enough.

“There is a lack of space as of now and the seized vehicles are either kept around the traffic police stations or in other divisions,” Jagadeesh said. However, he was unaware if the allotted lands are being used to their full extent.