Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board takes up drain repairs in Hebbal zone

Several areas were suffering due to garbage being thrown into the drains and residents were dreading the rains, which begin from mid-August and last up to late October.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:13 AM

Around Rs 9.3 crore has been allotted to fix drains and install pipelines. | Express Photo Services

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that is likely to bring cheers to residents of several areas in north Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken up the task of repairing storm water drains  (SWD) connecting areas between Yelahanka and KR Puram to ensure that they are ready for the monsoon season and also to make sure that no sewage is discharged into the drains.

The sewer sub-mains, which were laid 10-15 years back according to officials, are unable to take the current loads owing to an increase in the population in these areas. As a result, several of these sub-main pipelines were corroded and backed-up leading to overflowing of sewage in some houses as well as into the drains. “We are addressing this situation and plan to finish it before the arrival of monsoon this year,” said Asra Banu, Assistant Engineer at BWSSB Hebbal Zone.

Around Rs 9.3 crore has been allotted to fix drains and install pipelines at all the identified areas falling under this zone. The process of mapping out required repairs started seven months ago and officials have identified areas in Hennur, Banaswadi, Anand Nagar, HBR 3rd block, 5th block, Mathikere, DJ Halli, Muneshwara Nagar, Yelahanka New Town, JC Nagar, Ganga Nagar which need immediate attention. Besides these, there are ongoing projects at Shyampura Railway, V Nagenahalli (MR lanes and Guddadhahalli) which will be completed earlier.

The areas were prioritised and field inspections were carried out depending upon the number of complaints received.

“We have identified most of the areas and will try to finish them within four months time,” said Hemanth Kumar, Executive engineer at Hebbal Zone.

“We hope our SWD is fixed before the monsoons. Otherwise, the whole area will be flooded with drain water, which leads to spreading of many diseases,” said Shaji Kunnath, a resident of HBR Layout.

