‘Certain epilepsy syndromes are said to have a higher relapse risk’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have been having seizures since the last eight years for which I take VALPROL-CR. In the beginning, it was of 500 mg, but now the dosage has been decreased to 200 mg. About two years ago, the medicine was stopped as my CT scan and EEG were alright.. But unfortunately, three months after stopping the medicine, the seizure recurred. The doctor said it was genetic. What can I do? Should I stick to medication?

The seizure recurrence rates after AED discontinuation were then reported as pooled, weighted averages: 31.2 per cent for children and 39.4 per cent for adults. Few authors suggest at least a four-year window of seizure remission for adults before trail of discontinuation of drugs. Certain epilepsy syndromes, such as juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and Idiopathic generalized epilepsies (IGEs) are also known to be associated with a higher relapse risk. Idiopathic generalized epilepsy is genetically determined and can affect otherwise normal people. The IGEs are supposed to be complex genetic disorders and the research in this direction has allowed the identification of several genetic alterations in genes encoding certain channels in brain. Genetic studies are usually not advised in IGE. Most IGE respond well to appropriate AEDs like valproate, but treatment is often lifelong. The sleep deprived EEG might help in making in diagnosis in your case although the routine EEG might be normal.

Hello doctor, over a year ago, I was diagnosed with having seizure issues for which the neurologist told me get an ECG and MRI done. They were normal. For the last one year, I have been taking Oxring 300 and Oxcarbezpine. My doctor has told me to continue with the same medication for two years. Can I take lovax 300 oxcarbezpine medicine, which is another brand? Please advise.

There are studies regarding refilling generic AEDs and the effect of switching between different manufacturers of the same generic drug, and recurrence of the seizures. There was no additional risk from switching during that refill to a different manufacturer. I would suggest although changing brands frequently is not a good idea , as some times the bio-availability of the drugs might vary. Stick to one brand and be complaint with the medications.

The expert is a neurologist at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru