Get a sneak peek into life and culture of Land of the Rising Sun

BENGALURU: The city’s Japan Habba, a mainstay of Bengaluru’s cultural circuit since 2005, will be held on February 3, and promises a host of experiences that will offer an insight into Japanese culture, besides being a fun-filled event.

Being hosted for the 16th time, the Japan Habba, an Indo-Japanese cultural exchange program, initially started as a cultural festival of the Department of Japanese Language at Bangalore University and has grown in popularity ever since. This year, the JN Tata auditorium will host the event. It is now an independent event organized by The Japan Habba Trust and witnessed 4,000 visitors last year.

This year, visitors will get a chance to experience Japanese culture by being part of the Japanese tea ceremony demonstration, try on a Yukata (Japanese traditional attire), write Japanese calligraphy and learn about Ikebana (flower arrangement). Stage performances will include Japanese nationals singing Kannada songs and dancing to Bollywood numbers and Japanese kids fisherman’s dance

Also, this year the event will be introducing a special performer from Japan, Rankoh Fujima, a Japanese traditional classical dance performer who will perform at the venue. On the sidelines are a cosplay contest, anime quiz, origami and kirigami classes and many more events. “This year, we will also be organising a teach fair for the students where they can interact with Japanese professors,” explained Sammitha D S of the Japan Habba organising committee.

Japan Habba has been conducted every year in Bengaluru since 2005 with the aim to strengthen Indo-Japan bilateral ties by creating an opportunity for people to experience Japanese culture, language and food.