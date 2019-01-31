Home Cities Bengaluru

Indira Canteen caterers in Bengaluru fined Rs 1.32 crore for failing in basic parameters

Two main caterers supplying food to Indira Canteens have been fined Rs 1.32 crore for falling short on a range of parameters like quality, quantity, hygiene and timely service.

File Image of an Indira Canteen. | Express Photo Services

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two main caterers supplying food to Indira Canteens have been fined Rs 1.32 crore for falling short on a range of parameters like quality, quantity, hygiene and timely service. The fines were levied for violations of conditions set in the contract on over a thousand occasions from November 2017 to December 2018.

The fine — Rs 1,32,38,450 — was collected from the two caterers — Rewards and Cheftalk — by marshals of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The marshals, drawn from among ex-servicemen, are assigned the task of monitoring functioning of all the 198 canteens. They were appointed by the Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association (KEWSA) in 2017, with one marshal for each Assembly constituency limits.

KESWA president Col. Rajbeer Singh said, “Of the two caterers, Cheftalk has paid about Rs 90 lakh.”
The marshals have to visit the canteens and monitor it by screening the checklists and collecting customer feedback. Upon spotting a breach of terms, they write a report and get it signed by the canteen manager.

The marshals look for lapses such as poor food quality, indecent staff dress, delay in delivery, breach of menu, indisciplined behaviour of staffers, and people leaving canteens without food being served — the seven parameters set for ensuring quality, quantity and proper service.

The fines were collected by deducting the amounts payable to the caterers by BBMP after KEWSA submitted the reports earlier submitted by the marshals on violations committed by the caterers.
The KEWSA has been following the monitoring process through the marshals appointed by it for the BBMP right from November 2017 when Indira Canteens were launched.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad told TNIE, “The BBMP deployed these marshals to ensure quality of service and all the activities at Indira Canteens. They send reports every day. Based on their report and the signature of staffs at Indira Canteens we initiate fines against the caterers.”

Colonel Rajbeer Singh, president, KESWA, said, “We have so far slapped Rs 1.32 crore fine on Rewards and Cheftalk, the caterers, for various breach of terms and conditions in contract. We send these reports to BBMP and they deduct the (fine) amount from payments for the particular month.”

