JD(S) meeting, marching women clog up roads, commuters suffer in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two major gatherings on Wednesday -- at Freedom Park and Palace Grounds -- put city motorists to a great deal of hardship. While areas around Freedom Park witnessed major traffic jams and diversions due to a contingent of 4,000 women marching towards the city to demand a ban on liquor, roads around Palace Grounds were crowded because of the National Executive meeting of the JD(S) organized there.

As thousands of women started walking from Malleswaram to Vidhana Soudha, roads in and around Majestic were packed with slow-moving traffic. The march, that started from the grounds near KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, proceeded towards Link Road, Seshadripuram, Gandhinagar and below Anand Rao flyover.

Traffic piled up near Gandhinagar, Okalipuram, Majestic, Seshadripuram, Palace Road, Chalukya Circle, Race Course Road and other places in the vicinity.

“There is a lot of construction work going on, and with the protest, the roads are further blocked,’’ Sriharsh, a student, said. But the marching women were not apologetic. “We suffer every day and we are not here for a picnic,’’ said Rukkamma.

It was a similar scene near Palace Grounds and Ballari Road, thanks to the JD(S) meeting on the grounds. P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), denied that there were any traffic jams, and said that he had personally visited the area to inspect the flow of traffic.

The jams hit transport too, with people struggling to find a way out of the congestion.