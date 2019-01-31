Home Cities Bengaluru

JD(S) meeting, marching women clog up roads, commuters suffer in Bengaluru

Two major gatherings on Wednesday -- at Freedom Park and Palace Grounds -- put city motorists to a great deal of hardship.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic tangles were a common sight on several roads in the city on Wednesday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two major gatherings on Wednesday -- at Freedom Park and Palace Grounds -- put city motorists to a great deal of hardship. While areas around Freedom Park witnessed major traffic jams and diversions due to a contingent of 4,000 women marching towards the city to demand a ban on liquor, roads around Palace Grounds were crowded because of the National Executive meeting of the JD(S) organized there.

As thousands of women started walking from Malleswaram to Vidhana Soudha, roads in and around Majestic were packed with slow-moving traffic. The march, that started from the grounds near KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, proceeded towards Link Road, Seshadripuram, Gandhinagar and below Anand Rao flyover.

Traffic piled up near Gandhinagar, Okalipuram, Majestic, Seshadripuram, Palace Road, Chalukya Circle, Race Course Road and other places in the vicinity.

“There is a lot of construction work going on, and with the protest, the roads are further blocked,’’ Sriharsh, a student, said. But the marching women were not apologetic. “We suffer every day and we are not here for a picnic,’’ said Rukkamma.

It was a similar scene near Palace Grounds and Ballari Road, thanks to the JD(S) meeting on the grounds. P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), denied that there were any traffic jams, and said that he had personally visited the area to inspect the flow of traffic.

The jams hit transport too, with people struggling to find a way out of the congestion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp