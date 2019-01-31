Karnataka cabinet to invest Rs 8,015 crore to better Bengaluru infrastructure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a display of its commitment to the overall development of Bengaluru, the JD(S)-Congress coalition cabinet on Wednesday made a special allocation for Bengaluru city.

Calling it an ‘investment’ under the Chief Minister’s Nava Bengaluru scheme, Rs 8,015 crore has been approved to be spent over the next two years to better infrastructure in the city.

This is excluding the Rs 2,500 crore allocation announced by former CM Siddaramaiah in his vote on accounts for 2018-19 for the city specifically.

The Rs 8,015 crore is over and above the allocations already made for BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRCL or other infrastructure projects in the city such as elevated corridors or the Peripheral Ring Road.

“Bengaluru is the pride of the state and its development is our priority. The cabinet has approved Rs 8,015 crore for a period of three years, (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, this year included),” Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byregowda said while briefing the media about cabinet decisions.

Multiple projects of lake development, stormwater drain maintenance and restructuring, white topping of roads, will be taken up under the Nava Bengaluru scheme.