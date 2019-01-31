Major city infrastructure projects likely to start by December

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city will soon witness infrastructural developments as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to invite tenders for Detailed Project Report (DPR), for projects worth Rs 2,500 crore, that were announced in 2018-19 state budget.

The projects include white topping of sub-arterial roads, development of 40 lakes, development of 100km stretch of roads in Corporation limits, construction of grade separators in eight junctions, development of 150 km stretch of water drains, development of 250 km stretch of footpaths, development of roads in 110 villages, and the development of 14 roads by providing alternative connectivity to ITPL and a multi-storey parking in Gandhi Bazaar.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, said, “We will soon float tenders for DPR for all the projects that were announced in the current year budget. This may take around three months, and we can expect the project to start by December this year.”