Man robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh cash, laptop in Bengaluru

Published: 31st January 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private firm executive was assaulted and robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh cash on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on International Airport Road when a four men allegedly knocked down the victim when he was on his bike. The accused sped away with cash and his laptop.

Police identified the victim as Jayaram. According to his complaint, Jayaram was on his way back home from work after collecting cash from various people, as part of his job.

The four-member gang came in a car and knocked him off the bike on Sadahalli road off International Airport Road.

As a result, Jayaram fell off the bike.

Meanwhile, one of the accused got down from the car, and on the pretext of helping him, snatched the bag with the cash and fled from the spot.

Airport police suspect that someone known to Jayaram could be behind the crime.

A case of robbery has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

