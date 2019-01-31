Home Cities Bengaluru

Murder leaves parents and relatives shocked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The parents of Dayasagar SD, 18, who was stabbed to death at Soundarya Composite PU College by his classmate, are devastated, and yet to come to terms with the fact that their young son is no more.

While his father Devaraj works as a bus driver in the college where Dayasagar was studying, his mother Mary works as a domestic in few houses. Their dream was to provide their only son a good education, so that he didn’t have to struggle like them.

Devaraj, who had gone to pick up students, was informed by his colleagues about the incident. A few minutes after he rushed to the hospital, he was informed that his son had succumbed to the deep stab wounds in his neck, allegedly inflicted by his classmate Rakshith P, 18.

“Though I work in the same college, I did not know he got into a problem. I would enquire lecturers about him, and I never got negative feedback. He didn’t share anything with me about the fight he had earlier. I don’t know what made them (accused) kill my son,” a tearful Devaraj said.

While Mary was inconsolable, Dayasagar’s elder sister Diana was cursing those who killed him. “All colleges should bring in some system to check what students are carrying. Steps should be taken to prevent such incidents,” Arjun, a relative, said.

