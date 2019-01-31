PU student stabs classmate to death in Bengaluru college over love triangle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a ghastly and shocking incident on a college campus, Dayasagar SD, 18, a second PU student, was stabbed to death by his classmate over sending messages to a girl they were both in love with.

The murder took place in a washroom on the fourth floor of Soundarya Composite PU College in Havanoor Extension, off Hesaraghatta Main Road, Nagasandra Post, on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested two students, including a minor who allegedly aided the accused in committing the murder.

The deceased is a resident of Manjunatha Nagaar near Bagalagunte, while the accused is identified as Rakshith P, 18, a resident of Mallasandra, near Bagalagunte. The minor boy in conflict with law is aged 17. All three were in second PU (Commerce) at the college.

Police said the incident took place around 8.20am.

“Interrogation of the accused and the minor revealed that both Dayasagar and Rakshith were in love with the same girl, also a student of the college. Both the boys had warned each other to stay away from her. There were frequent fights between the two over the issue. Dayasagar had allegedly assaulted Rakshith a week ago, and the latter sought revenge. He roped in his minor friend to execute it,” a senior police officer said.

“As per plan, he carried a knife to college on Wednesday morning. Before classes started, he sent his friend to bring Dayasagar to the toilet on the pretext of arranging a compromise between the two. When an unsuspecting Dayasagar went there, the minor held him tightly while Rakshith stabbed him in the neck,” the officer said. When Dayasagar began screaming, staff rushed in and nabbed the duo.

Suresh T, college principal, said study holidays had begun for students to prepare for the exams, but some remedial students were asked to attend special classes.

“We were busy preparing for practical exams when we heard his screams and went to check. Dayasagar had managed to come till the first floor with the help of other students and was taken to hospital.”

Although he died in transit to the hospital, he managed to tell the principal that Rakshith had stabbed him. Suresh ordered the college staff to detain the two boys until the police arrived.

