Spectacular Aero India show ahead in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparations are in full swing for the 12th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, where the five-day extravaganza will be held from February 20 to 24.

Apart from preparing the hangars of the station for exhibition by national and international defence and aerospace firms, arrangements are also being made to ensure free movement of visitors.

While all the action would be restricted to Yelahanka Air Base in the previous editions of the biennial event, preliminary rounds of the Drone Olympics - being held for the first time as part of Aero India - will be held at Jakkur Aerodrome this time.

Air Commodore Ravuri Sheetal told reporters that the Air Base will be fully prepared to host Aero India and several steps are being taken to make it a special event.

“Apart from traffic diversions, buses will be arranged for visitors to commute from the public parking area to the runway - around which events will be held,” he said. Ticket counters, food courts and other facilities will be provided at these locations, he added.

Sunita Williams likely to visit

As one of the five days at the event is being observed as ‘Women’s Day’, several programmes are being planned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). American astronaut of Indian origin, Sunita Williams is expected to be there on one of the days. Though her visit is yet to be finalised, Ravuri said that she was likely to attend the event.

MoD is also chalking out several programmes to be held on Women’s Day, which will be on the fourth day of the event.

“We are planning to have women to pilot the various aircraft during flying display on the day,” he said. Similarly, Start-Up Day will also be held to encourage manufacturing defence and aerospace

equipment with new and emerging companies.

Rs 38 lakh up for grabs at Drone Olympics

Drone Olympics, which is being held for the first time at Aero India, will have a combined purse of Rs 38 lakh for winners participating in six categories. Four of them will be related to surveillance. While the preliminary rounds of the Olympics will be held at Jakkur Aerodrome, final rounds of the event will be held at Yelahanka Air Base.

Each of the surveillance events will have Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 as first three prizes respectively. Supply drop challenge and flying formation challenge winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh for the first position, followed by Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for second and third places.