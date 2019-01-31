Startup bridges placement gap between recruiters, college students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure students don’t miss out on job opportunities during the placement process and companies don’t have to manually sift through massive databases, a Bengaluru-based startup has developed an online tool and app. Superset was started by Pranjal Goswami and Naman Agrawal, alumni of IIT Kharagpur. Agrawal explained that companies have to spend weeks sorting through student data from colleges. “They need to look for those who fit the criteria.

They often get candidates they did not ask for. They are also unable to tap into the talent pool available in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he said, adding that students also fear missing out on opportunities. “A computer science student ends up with many unrelated job opportunities meant for mechanical engineering students,” he added.

Their software tool titled joinsuperset.com helps the college and companies manage this process easily. Using the tool, a recruiter floats a job opportunity with fixed criteria and the online tool ensures it reaches the right candidates. Universities that buy the tool from the startup, get their students to register on it.

“Students get notified of suitable opportunities related to their course through SMS, email and on the mobile app linked to the tool. All they have to do is click on apply and their details are shared with the recruiter directly,” he said.

Around 120 colleges in India, including PES university and New Horizon College of Engineering are using the tool.