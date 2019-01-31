Home Cities Bengaluru

Startup bridges placement gap between recruiters, college students

Around 120 colleges in India, including PES university and New Horizon College of Engineering are using the tool.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The founders of the tool, Pranjal Goswami and Naman Agrawal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure students don’t miss out on job opportunities during the placement process and companies don’t have to manually sift through massive databases, a Bengaluru-based startup has developed an online tool and app. Superset was started by Pranjal Goswami and Naman Agrawal, alumni of IIT Kharagpur. Agrawal explained that companies have to spend weeks sorting through student data from colleges. “They need to look for those who fit the criteria.

They often get candidates they did not ask for. They are also unable to tap into the talent pool available in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he said, adding that students also fear missing out on opportunities. “A computer science student ends up with many unrelated job opportunities meant for mechanical engineering students,”  he added.

Their software tool titled joinsuperset.com helps the college and companies manage this process easily. Using the tool, a recruiter floats a job opportunity with fixed criteria and the online tool ensures it reaches the right candidates. Universities that buy the tool from the startup, get their students to register on it.
“Students get notified of suitable opportunities related to their course through SMS, email and on the mobile app linked to the tool. All they have to do is click on apply and their details are shared with the recruiter directly,” he said.

Around 120 colleges in India, including PES university and New Horizon College of Engineering are using the tool.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp