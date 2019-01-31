Home Cities Bengaluru

Steel bridge: Bengaluru greens call for sustainability study

Speaking to City Express, noted environmentalist Dr AN Yellappa Reddy said that he has sent four to five letters explaining the need for sustainable studies before such projects are taken up.

A file picture of residents joining hands to protest against the steel flyover project in Bengaluru in 2017. | Express Photo Services

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) prepares for the steel bridge project, being pushed by the Government by marking around 300 trees for future felling, environmentalists are gearing up to fight the battle to ensure the city doesn’t lose more of its green cover.

They are demanding a sustainability study from the government for the steel bridge and the elevated corridor project to better understand the environmental implications.

The green warriors have approached both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to ask for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as well as social/health impact studies keeping in mind the city’s current air quality and high vehicle numbers.

“Felling of trees will seriously compromise the air quality and result in rise in temperature. Further, more motor vehicles means more consumption of oxygen and release of particulate matter which only trees can absorb. It takes 15-20 years for trees to grow and so they cannot be felled indiscriminately.”

Speaking about the steel bridge project and its promised reduction in travel time to the Kempegowda International Airport, Reddy said, “From a level of 21 per cent of oxygen, it will reduce to 16-17 per cent after the project affecting the health of 80,000 residents in and around the airport. For a saving of 30 minutes in travel time to airport, do we need a steel bridge,” he questioned.

Elevated Corridor Project

Bangalore Environment Trust (BET), which has serious reservations about 102.04 km long Elevated Corridor project, said, “This project will result in axing of 3,000-5,000 trees aged between 30 to 50 years. Several studies have revealed that a number of heat islands have already been formed and are contributing to increase in ground level temperature to the extent of 5-8 degrees Celsius compared to ambient temperature that prevailed just a few years ago.”

Steel Bridge Project

On Tuesday, citizens-experts who counted the marked trees for the Steel Bridge project say 300 trees have been marked by BBMP and not 144 trees between a stretch of Cauvery theatre and Hebbal.

Vijay Nishanth, tree committee member said, “We will continue our assessment on this road since the authorities are in a state of denial that the project has not taken off. For what purpose have they marked trees between Chalukya Circle and Hebbal. They have left certain trees while marking other trees in most of the stretches.” From Thursday, citizens will continue to detail the remaining marked trees, said Nishanth. “For the steel bridge, 2,024 trees will have to be felled and not 838 as earlier claimed by the authorities. Does this city have the carrying capacity for such a massive  project?” he questioned.

