Want Bengaluru to be Electric Vehicle capital of India: KJ George

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries KJ George, who inaugurated the Electric Vehicle Summit on Wednesday, said there was a need to develop electric vehicles (EVs) that can run on green energy.

He said that companies manufacturing EVs have come forward to invest Rs 31,000 crore in the state, and this will generate 55,000 employment opportunities.

“Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and I want it to become the EV capital too. Our government encourages companies manufacturing EVs and its components to invest here. While EVs are good, importance must be given to research and development of vehicles that run on green energy, in the interest of the environment,” George said.

Principal secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries Gaurav Gupta said that 120 charging stations were being developed by BESCOM in Bengaluru, to charge electric vehicles.

“We are also in discussion with the Urban Development Department to change building bylaws to reserve 10-30 per cent of parking space for EVs. Besides, a mobile app is also being developed for the benefit of EV users, to know the nearest available charging station,” he added.

At the summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, with the support of the Department of Commerce & Industries of the state government, president of TECO Electric Company Limited from Taiwan George Lien said that the company will be investing $50 million (approximately Rs 356 crore) in Devanahalli for the first phase of a project to develop engines for EVs.