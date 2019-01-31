Home Cities Bengaluru

Want Bengaluru to be Electric Vehicle capital of India: KJ George

Principal secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries Gaurav Gupta said that 120 charging stations were being developed by BESCOM in Bengaluru, to charge electric vehicles.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

KJ George at the Electric Vehicle summit held on Wednesday. |(Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries KJ George, who inaugurated the Electric Vehicle Summit on Wednesday, said there was a need to develop electric vehicles (EVs) that can run on green energy.

He said that companies manufacturing EVs have come forward to invest Rs 31,000 crore in the state, and this will generate 55,000 employment opportunities.

“Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and I want it to become the EV capital too. Our government encourages companies manufacturing EVs and its components to invest here. While EVs are good, importance must be given to research and development of vehicles that run on green energy, in the interest of the environment,” George said.

Principal secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries Gaurav Gupta said that 120 charging stations were being developed by BESCOM in Bengaluru, to charge electric vehicles.

“We are also in discussion with the Urban Development Department to change building bylaws to reserve 10-30 per cent of parking space for EVs. Besides, a mobile app is also being developed for the benefit of EV users, to know the nearest available charging station,” he added.

At the summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, with the support of the Department of Commerce & Industries of the state government, president of TECO Electric Company Limited from Taiwan George Lien said that the company will be investing $50 million (approximately Rs 356 crore) in Devanahalli for the first phase of a project to develop engines for EVs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp