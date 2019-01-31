Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield-Banaswadi DEMU suburban service evokes mixed reaction

Experts and commuters say there are few takers who will come from Whitefield to Banaswadi in the morning, as most offices are in the IT corridor in and around Whitefield.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Whitefield to Banaswadi suburban DEMU service announced by MP PC Mohan is facing criticism from many for its route and timings, while also receiving a favourable response from others. The train is set to start from Whitefield at 7.50am and reach Banaswadi at 8.30am. In the evening, it will leave from Banaswadi at 6.25pm and reach Whitefield at 7.20pm, passing by Hoodi, KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli enroute.

Experts and commuters say there are few takers who will come from Whitefield to Banaswadi in the morning, as most offices are in the IT corridor in and around Whitefield. Rail enthusiast Suhas Narayan Murthy said, “There are around 30 trains that stop at Whitefield and Hoodi already. This DEMU service will add to the congestion there. Instead of terminating the service at Banaswadi in the morning, South Western Railway could have extended it to Hebbal, Yeshwanthpur or Yelahanka. There are not many people who will use the service from Banaswadi area.” He added that the train is more likely to help metro commuters who travel from Whitefield towards the city since they can get off the train and take the Metro from Baiyappanahalli.

Techie Namratha Nayak said, “I live in Bansaswadi and travel to Whitefield every day to work. The train route is in the exact opposite direction. Who travels to Banaswadi in the morning from Whitefield? The reverse direction would have been useful. Moreover, software employees need trains from Whitefield at 6pm to head home.”

A few transport experts from advocacy group Praja RAAG say the introduction of the service is not entirely bad, just ill-timed. Srinidhi Sampath, transport expert from the group said, “It has started with two trips and they need to add more. It is evident that this route caters to metro commuters rather than suburban ones. To go via Majestic instead of terminating the train at Banaswadi, would have been a better decision. Now, commuters have to get off and take the metro which is more expensive and slower than the train. We also need more trains from Whitefield towards the city, in the evening, when employees are done with work.”

Sanjeev V Dyamannavar, also from Praja RAAG opined that this service will help non-techie office goers. “We must think of those working in government offices, non-software jobs and students who work and study in Banaswadi in the morning. This service will benefit them. In addition, when the Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal is up and running in May or June this year, this train will connect commuters to the terminal as well. However, extending this service to Hebbal will ensure more patronage.”Commuters and experts shared a common concern about the need for trains from Whitefield towards the city side post 6pm. 

Train timings

Whitefield - 7.50am
Banaswadi- 8.30am
Banaswadi- 6.25pm
Whitefield- 7.20pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp