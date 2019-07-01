Home Cities Bengaluru

A day filled with games and dance for Kidwai’s child patients in Bengaluru

Dr Arun Kumar AR, pediatric oncologist, appreciated the initiative and said that it was necessary for the children as it was a change from their daily routine. 

Published: 01st July 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kids enjoy the toy train ride at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

Kids enjoy the toy train ride at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday was a day full of games, dance and general fun for children undergoing cancer therapy at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. While daily, these 125 children have to put up with stressful treatments, on Sunday they just played and danced with joy. 

All below the age of 15, these children were introduced to volunteers from the Shri Indiranagar Gujrati Association and Veer Mandal who organised games like toy train rides, darts and balloons and many more. Those who won, bagged exciting prizes. The event went on for more than 3 hours and all children were energetic even till the end. 

It was just not only the two organisations who were part of the event, even people from Domlur, Wilson Garden, Bellandur, Chikkapete and JP Nagar came together and helped in bringing a smile on the children’s faces. 

“Earlier we had come to the hospital for some other purpose and there we saw the pediatric block where many children were on beds and we felt horrible about it. We wanted to do something for them. A doctor from the block suggested that games could make them happy and so we went ahead with this. It was so lovely to see all of them play,” said Praful Maun, a volunteer.

Besides the games, there was also a puppet show organised for the kids. A photo-booth, water painting of cartoon characters and a dance stage kept the children busy through the day. People from other wards could be seen peeping through the windows and applauded the children as soon as they spotted them. Each child also got a personal gift, delivered to them at their bedside by the volunteers. 

Dr Arun Kumar AR, pediatric oncologist, appreciated the initiative and said that it was necessary for the children as it was a change from their daily routine. “They stay in hospital for a minimum of 6 months. This initiative will generate energy and will also boost their immunity, making them forget they are patients for a while,” he further added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp