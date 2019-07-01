Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru artists take to 3D format in new ways

From street to wall art, Bengalureans are using three- dimensional art to address civic issues and spice up their interiors

Published: 01st July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sakshi with her mother Deepika  Mittal

Sakshi with her mother Deepika  Mittal

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s no doubt that paintings add an extra touch of beauty to the interiors of a place. But Bengalureans are looking beyond traditional two-dimensional pieces of art.

Though three-dimensional (3D) art is not entirely new, residents are taking to it in novel ways to decorate their interiors, use it as an entertainment medium or to even address civic issues. 

When the mother and daughter duo, Deepika and Sakshi Mittal, started ‘Isaaka Creations’, a 3D wall art brand, the objective was to let others explore self-reflection through art.

“There were a lot of options available as décor accents but not many as wall decor. This form of art emphasises on individuality and is created to personalise your interiors,” said Deepika. 

When asked about customer response, Sakshi says, “Bengaluru is a good market. We have had customers asking us to make customised pieces for their home and offices. In terms of space, purchasing power and experimentation, Bengaluru has been our best market, along with Chandigarh and Delhi.”

For Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a street artist in the city, 3D art is a powerful tool to address various issues faced by society. Known for his interactive paintings of cobwebs and footballs on potholes, Nanjundaswamy has carved a niche for himself in this field. However, 3D art is not a new concept, he says, adding, “It was here for the last 10 years. But it was exposed to only some people. I’m bringing this art form to the public by painting on streets.”

Also making the art more accessible to the public is Click Art Museum, an art gallery dedicated to 3D art. Situated in Virginia Mall in Whitefield, it features 24 trick images of pythons, monkeys and crocodiles.

“People love to take selfies with these life-like paintings, where you will find Mona Lisa pouring you a glass of water or a large crocodile with its mouth wide open,” says Vinoth Kumar, the person-in charge at the museum. However, the novelty doesn’t last too long, he says, adding, “We mainly attract new visitors.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp