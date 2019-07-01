Bengaluru artists take to 3D format in new ways

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s no doubt that paintings add an extra touch of beauty to the interiors of a place. But Bengalureans are looking beyond traditional two-dimensional pieces of art.

Though three-dimensional (3D) art is not entirely new, residents are taking to it in novel ways to decorate their interiors, use it as an entertainment medium or to even address civic issues.

When the mother and daughter duo, Deepika and Sakshi Mittal, started ‘Isaaka Creations’, a 3D wall art brand, the objective was to let others explore self-reflection through art.

“There were a lot of options available as décor accents but not many as wall decor. This form of art emphasises on individuality and is created to personalise your interiors,” said Deepika.

When asked about customer response, Sakshi says, “Bengaluru is a good market. We have had customers asking us to make customised pieces for their home and offices. In terms of space, purchasing power and experimentation, Bengaluru has been our best market, along with Chandigarh and Delhi.”

For Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a street artist in the city, 3D art is a powerful tool to address various issues faced by society. Known for his interactive paintings of cobwebs and footballs on potholes, Nanjundaswamy has carved a niche for himself in this field. However, 3D art is not a new concept, he says, adding, “It was here for the last 10 years. But it was exposed to only some people. I’m bringing this art form to the public by painting on streets.”

Also making the art more accessible to the public is Click Art Museum, an art gallery dedicated to 3D art. Situated in Virginia Mall in Whitefield, it features 24 trick images of pythons, monkeys and crocodiles.

“People love to take selfies with these life-like paintings, where you will find Mona Lisa pouring you a glass of water or a large crocodile with its mouth wide open,” says Vinoth Kumar, the person-in charge at the museum. However, the novelty doesn’t last too long, he says, adding, “We mainly attract new visitors.”