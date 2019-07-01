Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cab driver ends life after wife elopes with another man

The victim's parents who found his body alerted police who have filed a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and others.

Published: 01st July 2019 05:25 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year old cab driver committed suicide after his wife eloped with a man in Solur, near Nelamangala. The deceased has been identified as Kantaraju.

The police said Kantharaju married one of her relatives, Bhagya, 10 years ago and the couple has an eight-year-old son. However, Bhagya who got in touch with Kumar and was in a romantic relationship with him.

Kantharaju, who came to know about the affair, told Kumar to stay away from his wife. However, Kantharaju's in-laws Manja and his wife Susheela supported Kumar.

A resident of Hosur uploaded the selfie video which he recorded before Kantaraju's death on social media. He blamed Bhagya, Kumar, Manja and Susheela for the death of Kantaraju who hangedgeds himself in his farm.

Kantharaju's parents who found his body alerted Kudur police who have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Bhagya and others. The police are yet to arrest the accused

