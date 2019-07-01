Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors demand better safety, strict action against miscreants

BENGALURU: Days after a Kolkata-based doctor was attacked by a mob over a patient’s death, the incident continues to bother medical practitioners. On the occasion of World Doctor’s Day on Monday, doctors are once again demanding their safety from the government.  

“The laws are not stringent,” Dr Srinivas Chirukuri, CEO, Prakriya Hospital, said. “Miscreants hence get away with such crimes. They should be scared before committing such crimes,” he added. 

Agreed Dr Anoop Amarnath, chief, Clinical Services, Manipal Hospitals. “Legal frameworks have to be strict and implemented comprehensively,” he said.

The Kolkata incident has left many doctors frightened, said Dr Sangeetha Rao, gynaecologist, Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital. “For instance, during delivery, if we discover some problem, like the umbilical cord getting tied up or a drop in the baby’s heart rate, we need to go in for a C-section. But the family fights, saying they were told it would be a normal delivery. They even get abusive,” Rao explained.

Interns are also scared to take up emergency cases, Dr Naresh Shetty, president, Ramiah Memorial Hospital, pointed out. “Younger doctors are getting hesitant now, despite our encouragement,” he said, adding, “Doctors are not gods. We can and will treat patients to our maximum capability. Patient’s family often threatens doctors with legal action or defamation on social media. The situation of being outnumbered is scary.”

According to Dr Murali Chakravarthy, director, Clinical Affairs, Fortis Hospital, government should make such acts a non-bailable offence. “Many think doctors aren’t affected when a patient dies, but it’s not true,” he said. “We hold meetings to discuss the case, and ways to prevent it in future.”

