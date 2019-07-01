Brochure on Doddakalsandra lake’s biodiversity released

By Express News Service

Residents and Shobha Gowda, the corporator for Ward 197, released a brochure that highlights the biodiversity at Doddakalsandra lake.

It contains information on the bird species spotted at the lake over the past 12 months, alongside information on tree and butterfly species that were identified in the survey conducted by ActionAid, NTT Data and residents, at the lake.

Some highlights from the survey were also shared: 357 trees of 43 species identified, 69 bird species spotted in 12 months at the lake area.

