National Green Tribunal panel calls for ward-level waste management in Bengaluru

Residents, however,  feel that even these measures may not bring much respite for them. 

Published: 01st July 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 05:25 AM

Waste

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Green Tribunal (NGT) committee members along with the officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) inspected the Solid Waste Management (SWM) plant in Chikkanagamangala on Sunday.

This came as a ray of hope for the residents of Electronics City, who have been demanding the authorities concerned to shut the Solid Waste Management (SWM) plant in their locality since long as it emanates foul smell.  

Justice Subhash Adi, chairman, NGT-state level committee, asked the BBMP officials to stop accepting mixed waste and further remove waste rejects of 11,000 metric tonne. He also asked them to contact cement factories for removal of the waste rejects.

He added that the wet waste coming from 44 wards should be mandatorily composted in respective wards itself and called for micro ward-level planning. Another meeting with South Zone officials will be held in the next week, he said.

Residents, however,  feel that even these measures may not bring much respite for them. “Over 30,000 families are suffering because of the plant. Many people are ending up with respiratory problems. We want the plant to be closed down,” said Pranay Dubey, member of E-city rising.

Comments

