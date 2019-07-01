Home Cities Bengaluru

Weaving workshop in Bengaluru to promote handloom

The workshop will help participants learn weaving from experienced artisans and create handwoven textiles of their own.

Published: 01st July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Weaving workshop

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning a craft involves a lot of fun and creativity. No wonder many consider it an intriguing idea to spend leisure time. The Registry of Sarees, a Bengaluru-based research and study centre, is providing an opportunity to people to explore the art of handweaving under a two-week workshop. 

The workshop will help participants learn weaving from experienced artisans and create handwoven textiles of their own. Akash Agarwal, a NIFT graduate and Bengaluru-based textile designer, will explain a variety of materials, patterns and their different combinations.

At the workshop, one can expect hands-on training on how to wind a warp, dress a loom, thread heddles, and reed and tie a warp. Each participant will have an individually assigned loom, and a specially formulated workbook. The first five days of the workshop will be focused on practising the different types of weaves and techniques. It will also include a field excursion that can help learner imbibe an in-depth understandings of industry and logistics of pre-loom and weaving. The following sessions of the workshop will be dedicated to creating self-designed piece. The organisers will provide weaving tools like yarn, shuttle, workbook and practice material, drawing hook and pick glass.

Sharing information from scratch, the workshop combines theory and hands-on practical sessions to give a strong foundation to learners. ‘Handloom weaving: workshop foundation course’ will be held from July 15 to July 26 at the Registry of Sarees, Domlur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Weaving workshop Bengaluru Bengaluru weaving workshop
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp