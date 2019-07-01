Weaving workshop in Bengaluru to promote handloom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning a craft involves a lot of fun and creativity. No wonder many consider it an intriguing idea to spend leisure time. The Registry of Sarees, a Bengaluru-based research and study centre, is providing an opportunity to people to explore the art of handweaving under a two-week workshop.

The workshop will help participants learn weaving from experienced artisans and create handwoven textiles of their own. Akash Agarwal, a NIFT graduate and Bengaluru-based textile designer, will explain a variety of materials, patterns and their different combinations.

At the workshop, one can expect hands-on training on how to wind a warp, dress a loom, thread heddles, and reed and tie a warp. Each participant will have an individually assigned loom, and a specially formulated workbook. The first five days of the workshop will be focused on practising the different types of weaves and techniques. It will also include a field excursion that can help learner imbibe an in-depth understandings of industry and logistics of pre-loom and weaving. The following sessions of the workshop will be dedicated to creating self-designed piece. The organisers will provide weaving tools like yarn, shuttle, workbook and practice material, drawing hook and pick glass.

Sharing information from scratch, the workshop combines theory and hands-on practical sessions to give a strong foundation to learners. ‘Handloom weaving: workshop foundation course’ will be held from July 15 to July 26 at the Registry of Sarees, Domlur.