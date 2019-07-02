Home Cities Bengaluru

34 Bengaluru corporators get HC notices for non-declaration of assets

Justice G Narendar issued the notices after hearing a petition filed by social activist K Anil Kumar Shetty.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a petition filed by a social activist seeking action against corporators of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike for not filing details of assets and liabilities, the High Court of Karnataka on Monday issued notices to the state, regional commissioner and 34 corporators.

Justice G Narendar issued the notices after hearing a petition filed by K Anil Kumar Shetty. The petitioner was seeking disqualification of corporators.

The petitioner contended that the corporators elected to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike should declare their assets and liabilities and their family members with the Mayor within a month after assuming their office, and in the same month every year, as per the provisions of Section 19(1) of the KMC Act. The corporators took charge on September 11, 2015, but 34 failed to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Act. 

