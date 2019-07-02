Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA engineer in soup over alleged bribe from IMA founder 

Meanwhile his house was raided and several incriminating documents have been seized.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

PD Kumar, who was arrested by the SIT on Monday | EXPRESS

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special investigation Team investigating the IMA fraud case, on Monday arrested the man on charges of taking Rs 4 crore to convince an IAS officer to issue an NOC to Mohammed Mansoor Khan. According to sources, the NOC was to be used by Khan, the Managing Director of I Monetary Advisory(IMA) to get a bail out loan of a whopping Rs 600 crore. Executive Engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority, P D Kumar was arrested on Monday. 

Meanwhile his house was raided and several incriminating documents have been seized. “Based on our investigations, we know that a Rs  4 crore transaction has happened between Mansoor Khan and Kumar. We are investigating further,” said DCP Girish, investigating officer from the SIT.Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed that Kumar had promised Mansoor that he will get the “job” of convincing the IAS officer done while allegedly taking the money from Khan. 

The raids on Monday resulted in several documents of financial transactions between the company and Kumar being unearthed. However the officers also confirmed that the IAS officer was not aware of this and was also not involved in the deal and had anyways shot down the proposal of giving the NOC.

 It might be recalled that Mansoor in his first audio had also mentioned Kumar’s name and even in his video message addressing the police commissioner Alok Kumar, which he released recently, he had mentioned that he had paid the amount to ‘BDA Kumar’ However, Girish said that the arrest was based solely on investigations by the SIT and not on the video or audio. 

Meanwhile it is interesting to note that Syed Mujahid, BBMP’s nominated councillor, who was arrested by SIT on Sunday, still had his twitter account active on Monday. On his account a tweet said  “ @Sit is doing there (sic) job. People who are spreading false news about Mr Mujahid arrest please do be calm we don’t want to interrupt or comment during the investigation process... inshallah just wait for the judgement.” 

To this, many commented asking how he was able to access his account when he was supposed to be in custody. A message circulated on WhatsApp asked, “How can an accused who is in 13 days custody of SIT Challenging and assuring his followers that he will come out clean that is why i think the matter should go to CBI , Syed Mujhahid active from SIT custody (sic)”However a senior officer from SIT said it must be someone else operating his account and there was no way he could access any social media. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA fraud case BDA engineer
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp