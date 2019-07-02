BDA engineer in soup over alleged bribe from IMA founder 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special investigation Team investigating the IMA fraud case, on Monday arrested the man on charges of taking Rs 4 crore to convince an IAS officer to issue an NOC to Mohammed Mansoor Khan. According to sources, the NOC was to be used by Khan, the Managing Director of I Monetary Advisory(IMA) to get a bail out loan of a whopping Rs 600 crore. Executive Engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority, P D Kumar was arrested on Monday.

Meanwhile his house was raided and several incriminating documents have been seized. “Based on our investigations, we know that a Rs 4 crore transaction has happened between Mansoor Khan and Kumar. We are investigating further,” said DCP Girish, investigating officer from the SIT.Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed that Kumar had promised Mansoor that he will get the “job” of convincing the IAS officer done while allegedly taking the money from Khan.

The raids on Monday resulted in several documents of financial transactions between the company and Kumar being unearthed. However the officers also confirmed that the IAS officer was not aware of this and was also not involved in the deal and had anyways shot down the proposal of giving the NOC.

It might be recalled that Mansoor in his first audio had also mentioned Kumar’s name and even in his video message addressing the police commissioner Alok Kumar, which he released recently, he had mentioned that he had paid the amount to ‘BDA Kumar’ However, Girish said that the arrest was based solely on investigations by the SIT and not on the video or audio.

Meanwhile it is interesting to note that Syed Mujahid, BBMP’s nominated councillor, who was arrested by SIT on Sunday, still had his twitter account active on Monday. On his account a tweet said “ @Sit is doing there (sic) job. People who are spreading false news about Mr Mujahid arrest please do be calm we don’t want to interrupt or comment during the investigation process... inshallah just wait for the judgement.”

To this, many commented asking how he was able to access his account when he was supposed to be in custody. A message circulated on WhatsApp asked, “How can an accused who is in 13 days custody of SIT Challenging and assuring his followers that he will come out clean that is why i think the matter should go to CBI , Syed Mujhahid active from SIT custody (sic)”However a senior officer from SIT said it must be someone else operating his account and there was no way he could access any social media.