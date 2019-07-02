Drag race on NICE Road kills youth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old biker was killed and two of his friends were injured after reportedly participating in a drag race on NICE Road near Kaggalipura on Sunday evening. The deceased is Syed Rizwan, a resident of Padarayanapura on Mysuru road. He was working in a garage. One of the injured is Sandeep, a mechanic. The other injured man is yet to be identified.

Kaggalipura police said the incident occurred in the evening when a group of 15 bikers had gathered at Kamaianapalya adjacent to NICE Road. During the race, Sandeep collided with Rizwan, causing them both to fall onto the road. Rizwan’s friend, who was riding pillion, was also severely injured. He was taken to a hospital for the treatment.

Sandeep was also tossed in the air and was injured severely. His condition is said to be very serious. Those who were at the spot fled. Kengeri police were alerted about the incident and the staff who inspected the scene alerted Kaggalipura police, as the area fell under the latter’s jurisdiction.

In his statement before the police, Syed Firoz, Rizwan’s father, did not accuse anyone for the death of his son. “So we have taken up a case of accidental death based on his statement. Once Sandeep gives his statement, further action will be taken. Bikes involved in the accident have been seized,” the police said.

Kariyappa, an eyewitness, said drag races were being held regularly on NICE road, especially on the weekends. He further went on to say that youths would gather at the spot and place bets on these races.