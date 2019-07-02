Home Cities Bengaluru

Four Metro trips between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road cancelled after tech snag 

The train system was reset and the train moved up to Trinity Station, where passengers were deboarded and accommodated in the following trains, a BMRCL release said.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

BMRCL (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four train trips of the Namma Metro were cancelled between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road, after the Metro train developed a snag at Dr BR Ambedkar Station on Monday morning. At 9.03 am, train set No 5 on the Purple Line, on its way to Baiyappanahalli, developed a snag.

The train system was reset and the train moved up to Trinity Station, where passengers were deboarded and accommodated in the following trains, a BMRCL release said. “The situation was normalised by terminating one service at MG Road and cancelling four train trips from Baiyappanahalli towards Mysore Road,” the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bmrcl Metro snag tech snag Namma Metro
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp