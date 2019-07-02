Four Metro trips between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road cancelled after tech snag
Published: 02nd July 2019 06:41 AM | Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:11 PM
BENGALURU: Four train trips of the Namma Metro were cancelled between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road, after the Metro train developed a snag at Dr BR Ambedkar Station on Monday morning. At 9.03 am, train set No 5 on the Purple Line, on its way to Baiyappanahalli, developed a snag.
The train system was reset and the train moved up to Trinity Station, where passengers were deboarded and accommodated in the following trains, a BMRCL release said. “The situation was normalised by terminating one service at MG Road and cancelling four train trips from Baiyappanahalli towards Mysore Road,” the release added.