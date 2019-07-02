Joyous evening for kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In today’s nuclear family set up, moms are struggling to look after their babies alone and keep them engaged. Though there are hundreds of kids products and toys available in the market, many of these fail to keep children active. If you are looking for fun and informative ways to spend this weekend with your child, Whimsical Wonderland is the best place to be. This pop-up provides a space for children to play and explore different kinds of food, art and games.

Whimsical Wonderland is solely dedicated to mothers and their little ones. It brings a variety of educational toy brands, organic food, kids’ fashion, accessories and footwear, new-born and pregnancy essentials along with stationary, gifting, decor and more, under one roof.

Around 40 brands such as Toycra, Shumee, CocoMoco Kids and Brainsmith will feature their products, including Magnatiles, Fat Brain Toys, Thinking Putty and Mindware at the pop-up. Kids can enjoy and be entertained with interactive games and photo sessions. For little dudes and fashionistas aged 12 and below, the pop-up is bringing clothing in vivid prints - be it festive wear for festivals or pret wear. Apart from this, parents of new-born can choose from a host of products ranging from clothing to decor along with baby care essentials.

Whimsical Wonderland is organised by Aditi Prasad and Vishwa Dave of brand Miniroo, which is based in Chennai. “Our vision is to make parenting experience more informative, educational and enjoyable. We constantly strive to empower parents by giving them access to the best kids’ brands from across India. This is an attempt to provide parents with access to quality conscious brands . The pop-up is carefully curated, and every brand is hand-picked to ensure maximum value-addition to every child’s growth; and every parent’s journey,” Aditi said.