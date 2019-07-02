Manipal fraud: NBW issued against accused number 7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has issued a non-bailable warrant against a woman accused in the high-profile Rs 70 crore Manipal swindling case.S Balambal (32), a resident of Chennai, is accused number seven in the cheating case and had applied for anticipatory bail in an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court. The court, on Monday, dismissed the petition and also issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

Balambal has been accused of laundering over Rs 2.54 crore of the money, that had been siphoned off from Manipal’s accounts by the main accused Sandeep Gururaj, the former finance head of the Manipal Group. Gururaj and his wife Charusmita had allegedly met Balambal and her husband Suhail in Chennai at a resort.

Balambal has been was accused of working in connivance with the other accused in managing trading in the commodities market. She had allegedly traded for Rs 2.54 crore and had earned a profit of Rs 13 lakh. Meanwhile, the court also issued a proclamation order against Karthik Pandurangi, Gururaj’s brother-in-law. Pandurangi has been absconding and is said to be in Dubai. The prosecution had argued for proclaiming Pandurangi as an absconder.

