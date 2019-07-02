Home Cities Bengaluru

Manipal fraud: NBW issued against accused number 7

A city court has issued a non-bailable warrant against a woman accused in the high-profile Rs 70 crore Manipal swindling case.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has issued a non-bailable warrant against a woman accused in the high-profile Rs 70 crore Manipal swindling case.S Balambal (32), a resident of Chennai, is accused number seven in the cheating case and had applied for anticipatory bail in an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court. The court, on Monday, dismissed the petition and also issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

Balambal has been accused of laundering over Rs 2.54 crore of the money, that had been siphoned off from Manipal’s accounts by the main accused Sandeep Gururaj, the former finance head of the Manipal Group. Gururaj and his wife Charusmita had allegedly met Balambal and her husband Suhail in Chennai at a resort.

Balambal has been was accused of working in connivance with the other accused in managing trading in the commodities market. She had allegedly traded for Rs 2.54 crore and had earned a profit of Rs 13 lakh. Meanwhile, the court also issued a proclamation order against Karthik Pandurangi, Gururaj’s brother-in-law. Pandurangi has been absconding and is said to be in Dubai. The prosecution had argued for proclaiming Pandurangi as an absconder.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipal swindling case
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp