This Bengaluru doctor dives deep into his passion 

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many six-year-olds would turn blue at the thought of learning swimming but not Dr Ravindra MN. The now 49-year-old doctor says his love for swimming eventually gave way to his passion for scuba diving and exploring the deep blue sea. The lead anaesthesiologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road, completed his scuba diving course in Goa last year and is now qualified to dive in any sea around the world.

“It was a dream-come-true moment for me when I dived for the first time in 2018. There’s something fascinating about looking at aquatic creatures up close,” says Ravindra, who holds a certificate from Scuba Schools International.

The doctor has done several dives in Goa and Karnataka, including Grande Island, Suzy’s Wreck and Netrani Island. “My best experience was in Suzy’s Shipwreck. Besides barracudas, batfish, angelfish, snappers, lionfish, sweetlips, squids and rays, the sight of shipwreck was informative. It was a representation of gone days of Goan culture and trade. I’m on my way to explore more treasures hidden in our oceans,” he tells CE.

While the stories seem fascinating to others, the doctor quickly points out that scuba diving is a challenging sport that requires proper preparation and continuous practice. “I have dived till 25 metres under the sea. Sound travels five times faster underwater than in air, making it almost impossible to establish where sound is coming from. And the increasing pressure may cause ear pain, which is more severe than the pain you get while travelling in a flight. Many come to learn scuba diving, but drop it due to lack of physical fitness and endurance,” Ravindra points out.

Scuba diving also gave the doctor a first-hand view of the magnitude of plastic pollution, which, he says, was too sad a sight to behold. “We are contaminating every part of nature, including our ocean,” he says. But that doesn’t stop Ravindra from taking off to diving trips twice a year, making many wonder how he finds the time to pursue his passion.

His answer to them is: “If you have time to travel to your workplace, to work and to go for movies or dinner, you surely have time for your passion. It’s just a matter of effective time management.”Currently, the doctor is looking forward to his upcoming trip to Indonesia and his 14-year-old daughter’s first diving class. “She expressed her wish to learn scuba diving and I’m only more than thrilled to take her to a class,” beams the happy father.