Uterus, breast cancer rising among younger women in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The annual percentage change in breast cancer and uterine cancer cases is the highest among women in Bengaluru, according to data released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The findings of the country’s apex medical research body come as a warning flag for women in the Silicon City, as it is witnessing a 6.3 per cent highest annual percentage change in the corpus uteri, typically referred to as endometrial cancer that arises from the epithelial lining of the uterine cavity.

According to findings released in Cancer Monograph 2019, there are more female cancer cases in Bengaluru than male cases. “Endometrical cancel or cancer of the corpus uteri is primarily a disease of postmenopausal women, although 25 per cent of cases occurs in premenopausal patients too. It is more an urban disease,” Dr Ramachandra of Kidwai Oncology Institute said.

Data in the monograph says, “Cancer of the corpus uteri is significantly increasing in all four metro Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) i.e. Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, both overall and in the 45-plus age groups.” Experts say this type of cancer, which used to be seen more in post-menopausal women, has now also seen in younger women. In Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, the younger 35-44 year age group also showed a significant increase, the document states.

Breast cancer has been the leading type of cancer in the Bengaluru registry area. “Several awareness programs are being carried out in this regard. Awareness has also helped in early diagnosis of the disease, especially among rural women. Time and again, we have insisted that women should get their breast examination done regularly and also get mammogram test done after the age of 40,” Ramachandra added.

“Breast (27.5%) was the leading site of cancer in Bengaluru registry area. The other leading sites were cervix uteri (12.3%), ovary (5.3%), thyroid (4.0%) and mouth (3.9%),” the study states.

Experts say uterine, breast and cervical cancers go unnoticed in rural areas because of lack of ample diagnostics facilities. “Most of the cancers come to us in advances stages,” said Dr B Ramesh, medical director, Altius Hospital, Bengaluru.

According to ICMR, cancer of the cervix has been the most important cancer in women in India over the past two decades. The monograph document has highlighted that there continues to be an urban-rural divide for cancer of the cervix.

“As of today, in the urban PBCRs, cervical cancer ranks at number two, following breast cancer. However, in rural areas, cervical cancer is still a leading site of cancer among females,” the monograph said.