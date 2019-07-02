West zone residents get swachh lessons from Justice Adi

By Express News Service

Monday turned out to be a fruitful day for citizens staying in the city’s west zone as several officials from different departments took some time to address the queries of citizens on waste management as well as the ban on plastic. Gathered at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall were officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, NGT Chairman- State Level Committee- Justice Subhash Adi, KSPCB officials and Corporators from different wards in the west zone.

Justice Adi said special classes on garbage segregation will soon be started in schools and the Department of Education would soon issue a circular to all the schools asking them to carry out special classes on garbage disposal. “If the children are taught at an early age then they will start doing it by themselves inspiring the older generation too,” he said.

It was revealed at the meeting that 11,850 tonnes of garbage is generated in Karnataka, out of which 5.600 tonnes comes from Bengaluru and officials said that it was high time everyone started composting wet waste in every household.

Justice Adi said that those who do not sort garbage would face hefty fines ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, even those who continue to use plastic will be fined higher prices.A member of the Jai Karnataka Mahila Association pointed out that if the fruit or vegetable vendors say that they don’t give plastic bags then customers go away. “To bring about a change in society we have to make some sacrifices. Anybody even seen carrying plastic bags and walking in any place will be fined immediately. We are making it very strict’,” said Justice Adi.