Wildlife hospital in Bengaluru wins Thimmakka award for animal rescue efforts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For their work in treating, rescuing and rehabilitating urban wildlife, NGO People for Animals Wildlife Hospital and Rescue Centre won the Saalumarada Thimmakka International Award for environment conservation on Saturday. The award was conferred by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in presence of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and 108-year-old Padma Shri recipient Saalumarada Thimmakka, who planted nearly 8,000 trees over 80 years. Kites, macaques, slender loris, spotted deer, turtles, flying fox and snakes are among the 198 species PFA has rescued and released in their natural habitat.

“Spotted deer were venturing into urban areas for lack of water earlier this summer. They are sensitive animals who die due to cardiogenic shock even due to the slightest of touch. We worked with the forest department to water three ponds in Turahalli forest, by bringing in five tankers of water every day. We also asked them to place cement rings to serve as water sources, after which the deer stopped coming,” said Col Dr Nawaz Shariff, general manager and chief veterinarian of PFA Wildlife Hospital, about their project, ‘Quench Thirst for Turahalli Wildlife’.

With around 185 urban wildlife under their care, the NGO procured new equipment to treat snakes with damaged spines. “JCB diggers destroy rat holes during construction, fracturing spines of snakes. Through donations, we procured equipment worth `11 lakh for faster laser treatment. We also use acupuncture techniques to set the spine right, along with plaster of paris strips and hot water baths. It takes 6-8 months before the paralysed reptile can be released into the wild,” he added.

As part of their school outreach programmes, their employees inform students about urban wildlife, environment degradation, co-existing with animals, harm caused to them by plastic, etc. They have made 4,200 school visits so far and plan to expand their reach further among children of age eight to 16 years.