Home Cities Bengaluru

Wildlife hospital in Bengaluru wins Thimmakka award for animal rescue efforts

With around 185 urban wildlife under their care, the NGO procured new equipment to treat snakes with damaged spines.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries present at the Saalumarada Thimmakka Award function

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For their work in treating, rescuing and rehabilitating urban wildlife, NGO People for Animals Wildlife Hospital and Rescue Centre won the Saalumarada Thimmakka International Award for environment conservation on Saturday. The award was conferred by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in presence of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and 108-year-old Padma Shri recipient Saalumarada Thimmakka, who planted nearly 8,000 trees over 80 years. Kites, macaques, slender loris, spotted deer, turtles, flying fox and snakes are among the 198 species PFA has rescued and released in their natural habitat.

“Spotted deer were venturing into urban areas for lack of water earlier this summer. They are sensitive animals who die due to cardiogenic shock even due to the slightest of touch. We worked with the forest department to water three ponds in Turahalli forest, by bringing in five tankers of water every day. We also asked them to place cement rings to serve as water sources, after which the deer stopped coming,” said Col Dr Nawaz Shariff, general manager and chief veterinarian of PFA Wildlife Hospital, about their project, ‘Quench Thirst for Turahalli Wildlife’. 

With around 185 urban wildlife under their care, the NGO procured new equipment to treat snakes with damaged spines. “JCB diggers destroy rat holes during construction, fracturing spines of snakes. Through donations, we procured equipment worth `11 lakh for faster laser treatment. We also use acupuncture techniques to set the spine right, along with plaster of paris strips and hot water baths. It takes 6-8 months before the paralysed reptile can be released into the wild,” he added. 

As part of their school outreach programmes, their employees inform students about urban wildlife, environment degradation, co-existing with animals, harm caused to them by plastic, etc. They have made 4,200 school visits so far and plan to expand their reach further among children of age eight to 16 years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp