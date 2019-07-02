Woman approaches police as husband accuses her of black magic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking an end to a sixteen-year-old marriage, a 43-year-old woman has approached the city police, accusing her husband of blaming her for his lack of employment. This is not a dowry case or even one of harassment by the husband’s family. Instead, the husband allegedly accused his wife of using black magic on him, to ensure he did not get a job. For the last fifteen years, he would tell her daily that she was born at a bad time and brought him bad luck after their marriage in 2003.

Veena (name changed), is a resident of MEI Layout and has filed a complaint with the Bagalagunte police against her husband Pavan (name changed). She alleged that he would assault her regularly over the issue and had even applied for divorce. She decided to approach the police as he had threatened to kill her in his most recent threat.

According to her complaint, they lived happily for a few months after their marriage. Later, Pavan became an alcoholic and quit his job. He would go home drunk everyday and pick a fight, she alleged. At the time, Veena was working with a mobile service provider and he would fight with her whenever she came home late. Veena then asked him to find a job which led to him saying that she had worked black magic on him, because of which he was unable to find work.

Pavan even went to the extent of visiting her workplace to fight with her in front of her colleagues. The couple started living separately for a while in 2014 but then he approached her again and moved in with her. However, the peace lasted only a few months.

On June 29, when Veena was getting ready to head to work, he fought with her and accused her again of practising black magic on him. When she denied it, he assaulted her and her father, who tried to intervene. He threatened both with dire consequences, driving Veena to the police station.