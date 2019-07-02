Home Cities Bengaluru

Work of art: Footwear is the canvas for these artists

Vaishak Seraphim is a mechanical engineer by profession but enjoys working on fashion trends and putting a unique spin to shoes.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani with shoe customised by Vaishak

By Taj Zehra
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Vaishak Seraphim is a mechanical engineer by profession but enjoys working on fashion trends and putting a unique spin to shoes. For his record, he has painted Puma shoes for Virat Kohli with his name on it, a pair of shoes worn by Shivani Boruah (fashion blogger) for the Amazon fashion week in Delhi, and most recently, a custom pair of neon Fila shoes. “Since more and more people are becoming open-minded about art on shoes, the ideas for upcoming customs are amazing and I’m sure I’ll have more favourites from those,” said Seraphim.

Mana Santhanam  
Nagaraja Gadekal

Taking on the trending culture of customising items, 29-year-old communications graduate Mana Santhanam works as a content creator during the day and moonlights as a custom shoe artist. She has customised a pair of shoes for the Indian rapper Raftaar, with the ‘DragonBall Z’ theme on it. 

Mana revisited her passion a few years ago when one of her favourite and oldest pair of shoes needed salvaging. “I did some tweaking and brightening up and didn’t think too much about it at that time. A few years later, the customising streak returned and continued onto a bunch of shoes, T-shirts, and college notebooks. Friends started asking me to customise their stuff too. And with those requests came the realisation that I could do this for more people, anyone who wanted anything customised. And that’s pretty much how it took off.”

Bengaluru-based Mana and Seraphim have painted almost 270 shoes and 600 shoes, respectively, till date. A plethora of options lies ahead of them as they get working on sneakers, trying to reflect their customers’ personality onto them. Chunky designs, fluorescent patterns, Marvel themes, raw pop-art, and even some flower power – these are some of the themes that these custom art creators love to design.

The thing about customised creations is that no two products are ever alike. With all things creative, the only challenge that the artist faces is coming up with new ways of presenting things. “The challenge is to take a repetitive theme that customers ask for and depicting them in different ways. Every time it is different colours, design styles and detailing for my customers, so that the pair they own, or decide to gift, is truly one-of-a-kind.” Mana said. Seraphim added,”Sometimes, it’s the material of the shoe which can pose a challenge (suede is not easy to work with) but most often, it’s the battle for space. There’s a small amount of space to work with and no room for error.”

Both the artists have their own kind of interest. “I have loved painting and colouring stuff ever since I was a child. I would draw cartoons in school on my tees and bedsheets etc., and slowly do it for friends too. I learnt about acrylic paints, fabric paints, glass paints, etc and began experimenting with these media,” Seraphim said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp