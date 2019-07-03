Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man stabs friend who pushed him away for 'bad breath'

The victim's brother who rushed to the spot to help was also attacked.

A Bengaluru youth reportedly stabbed his friend after the latter pushed him away because of his bad breath while he leaned in for a hug. 

The victim's brother who rushed to the spot to help was also attacked. The brothers Shoaib and Shahid Pasha have been admitted in a private hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday night on LBF Road, opposite Mavalli Masjid Road. The Pasha brothers were riding a bike when Shoaib noticed his friend Nabi and stopped the vehicle to greet him.

“Both greeted each other. Nabi tried to hug Shoib, who pushed him away due to his bad breath. Nabi got angry over Shoaib’s gesture and abused him. This led to heated arguments and Nabi whipped out a knife and stabbed Shoaib in the stomach. Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help, who rushed to the spot within a few minutes. Nabi stabbed Shahid too before fleeing the spot", TOI quoted police as saying.

Police have arrested Nabi, a resident of Siddapura, who works in an automobile accessories shop. He was produced before the court after a case of attempt to murder was registered under IPC Section 307. 
 

