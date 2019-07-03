Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors demand increased investment in manpower, primary care

Increased expenditure on adding manpower and equipping health workers to provide quality primary care was a common demand by doctors in the upcoming state budget. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Increased expenditure on adding manpower and equipping health workers to provide quality primary care was a common demand by doctors in the upcoming state budget. 
Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said, “Though Karnataka spends on infrastructure, the government also needs to invest in manpower. They need to earmark a portion of the budget funds for the creation of posts be it doctors, nurses or technical staff, attendants, etc. If we keep opening new medical colleges and hospitals but do not have sufficient people to take up the posts, it is of no use.”

Savitha Kuttan, founder and CEO of Omnicuris, a health tech startup, said, “The primary care system should be strengthened in such a way that they are capable of doing the initial assessment, diagnosis and basic management and appropriate referral if need be. The government should facilitate more Continuous Medical Education to upgrade their skills, which can solve the problem.”
From the perspective of mental healthcare, B N Gangadhar, director of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, said. “Patients often benefit from a longer stay in a non-hospital environment. They need to be in hospital care as they are not well enough to be integrated with their families. In several cases, the families abandon them. The health or Social Welfare Department must take ownership of them as part of the budget.”

“Be it physical or mental health, we need to shift healthcare to the doorstep. Patients travel long distances from districts to reach hospitals such as Victoria, Jayadeva, NIMHANS, Bowring, etc. We can equip our district hospitals and local wellness centres with basic equipment. People need not have to suffer the agony of long-distance travel to seek treatment,” Gangadhar added.

Bhavna S, managing head of Sakra World Hospital, said, “Infrastructure development should be of utmost priority in the budget.” For citizens, healthcare concerns are basic, starting with food, water and clean air. Tara Krishnaswamy, member of Citizens for Bengaluru, said, “Clean air and water needs to be made accessible to all urban citizens, and the health department needs to take ownership of it rather than putting the blame on the Pollution Control Board. Sewage and garbage needs to be managed properly to prevent diseases. Nutrition is also an aspect the health department needs to look into.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp