Bengaluru to host flair and mixology championship

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bartenders are known for their flair for making tasty cocktails with unique mix of ingredients and entertaining customers with their special juggling skills with glasses. As the cocktail revolution continues to progress across the world, flair bartending and mixiology has become a highly competitive profession now.

With an aim to identify the skilled bartenders and promote their artifact, The Reservoire, a cocktail bar in Koramangala is organising a Flair and Mixology Championship 2019 on July 5, Friday. Mixologists and bartenders from all over India as well as Nepal and Maldives will showcase their talent at the event.

The championship also has a diverse and huge line up of separate jury members for flair as well as mixology competitions. Some of the jury members in mixology category are Karthik Kumar - consultant, Beverage Program, Avinash Kapoli - brand ambassador of Bacardi Portfolio, Clayton Gracias - director at Behindbars 24x7.com and Mohammed Ali - founder and partner of The Mixologist One stop Bar Solutions. The flair category performances will be judged by Rohan Carvalho - president of IFBA and founder and partner of Bar Square India, Artem Klymenko - Ukraine Flair Champion, bar consultant at Tito’s Goa, Pankaj Kamble and Sachin Gowda - Guinness World Record holders and co-founders of Flarology, Sanjay Ghosh - YouTuber and director of Cocktails India and Kuldip Singh - director of Bar Academy of Doon.

“Mixology and flair bartending are two of the hardest skills to master in the hospitality industry. Innovation is constantly on the rise and we wanted to give a platform to showcase novelty in this field,” said Prathik Shetty, founder and partner, The Reservoire.