Cops to WhatsApp groups: Women’s safety gets a boost on Bengaluru-Mysuru trains

The Tippu Express, Chamundi Passenger, Vishwamanava Express figure among the trains which have been covered.

A Shakti team member interacts with women train passengers. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To enhance safety of women passengers travelling to and from Bengaluru, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday launched Shakti teams on six trains running between Bengaluru and Mysuru. An all-women RPF force comprising 15 constables and head constables have been roped in to ensure safety of women in these special teams.

In an innovative step, WhatsApp groups have been created with women passengers as well as Shakti members. The teams will travel in the ladies’ compartments in trains running on short distances and will particularly crack down on unauthorised entry of men.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Bengaluru Division, Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, said, “We assessed that countless women travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru daily, and have accorded it top priority. We plan to extend this special security between Bengaluru and Bangarpet trains next.”

The Tippu Express, Chamundi Passenger, Vishwamanava Express figure among the trains which have been covered. “On Monday, a few men who entered women’s compartments in Kengeri were arrested,” Banerjee added. They were booked under Section 162 of the Railway Act.

“With just one message, women in any difficulty can provide us alerts,” she said. 

The move has been welcomed enthusiastically by passengers. “There is a big psychological impact when women cops are seen taking men out of ladies’ compartments. Similar steps in Mumbai by the RPF were effective and deterred male passengers from trespassing into reserved coaches,” Banerjee said.

