Director Manju maintains suspense around his film’s title — Kiru Minkanaja

By Express News Service

Director Manju M does not want to reveal much behind his film’s title Kiru Minkanaja, except that the entire film stands on it. “This is an important word, which is spoken by everybody on a daily basis. Since most of us use the English word, not many understand the Kannada word,” explains the director, adding, “Revealing its definition will be like spilling the whole film’s story. It is the name of a material, which makes its presence felt throughout the film, and I have tried to maintain a suspense till the climax.”

The film’s first teaser and a lyrical video were released recently. The story of Kiru Minkanaja, which is touted to be a suspense thriller, will have the backdrop of a love story. It will soon be presented before the censor board for certification.

Manju, who began his career as an assistant director to Vaishali Kasavarahalli, whom he considers his first guru, has been in the film industry for 12 years. Manju was also active in theatre for five years. Kiruminkanaja will mark his directorial debut. “I consider Darshit Bhat, a serial director, who has also helmed a feature film, as my mentor, and he has guided me to become a director,” Manju said. The film, produced by Janardhan R Daudi, mostly consists of newcomers. It features Ravichandra V and Arjun Ramesh (of serial Shani and Mahakali fame), and Varshika Nayak as the female lead.